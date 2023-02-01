As the commercial Dungeness crab season opens on the North Coast, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River is urging fishermen to resist the temptation to disable their identification systems.
The Automatic Identification System, or AIS, is a maritime navigation safety communications system that transmits vessel identity, position, course, navigational status and other information to shore stations, other ships and aircraft.
With some exceptions, all self-propelled vessels that are 65 feet or longer, engaged in commercial activity and within 12 nautical miles of shore are required to keep the system in operation.
“AIS is essential for safe navigation and bolsters America’s security posture. Beyond the requirements of the law, AIS helps keep mariners safe and our ports secure,” Lt. Cmdr. Colin Fogarty, the enforcement chief for the sector in Warrenton, said in a statement. “Particularly during crab season, weather and visibility are poor on the Oregon and Washington coasts. AIS permits vessels to show their location and avoid collisions.”
During some fishing seasons, particularly for crab and halibut, some fishermen turn off their vessel’s identification system in order to protect their fishing location, Fogarty said.
In December, Sector Columbia River issued a fine to a commercial fishing vessel near the mouth of the Columbia River after detecting that its identification system was deactivated.
The penalty was $5,000, but since the captain declined to accept the notice, the case has been referred to a Coast Guard hearing officer and the fine could reach upward of $40,000.
Sector Columbia River has not released the name of the vessel while the investigation is ongoing.
“When we detect a vessel not following AIS requirements, we will pursue enforcement action,” Fogarty said. “Five-thousand dollars is a significant fine to pay for a secret crabbing spot, but it’s still cheaper than the safety of the crew.”
The violation marks the 13th Automatic Identification System violation since 2021 — nine in 2021 and four in 2022.
Without revealing specific tactics and procedures, Fogarty said the Coast Guard relies on its intelligence division to constantly track vessels and monitor the use of identification systems.
Because of safety risks, Fogarty said, the sector takes the violations very seriously and is proactive in advising fishermen to keep their systems on.
“We hate giving out these penalties," Fogarty told The Astorian. "The way I tend to see it is, it’s a fisherman’s job to catch fish, it’s my job to catch violators of the law.
“As long as our two businesses don’t conflict — I want them to go out there, I want them to catch fish, but I need them to be safe for the security of our port.”