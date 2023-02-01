As the commercial Dungeness crab season opens on the North Coast, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River is urging fishermen to resist the temptation to disable their identification systems.

The Automatic Identification System, or AIS, is a maritime navigation safety communications system that transmits vessel identity, position, course, navigational status and other information to shore stations, other ships and aircraft.

Crab control
The U.S. Coast Guard has a role in monitoring the crab fleet.

