The Coast Guard is working to salvage a small derelict boat partially sunk near the Washington state side of the Astoria Bridge.
The drifting vessel has led to three search and rescue cases and numerous 911 calls as it has floated down the Columbia River.
“It’s been drifting down the river for months,” said Petty Officer Amanda Norcross, a spokeswoman for Coast Guard District 13.
The Coast Guard has not identified the owner or origin of the boat, a 23-foot Bayliner with a red stripe and significant marine growth. The Coast Guard is arranging a salvage operation, but the vessel poses no danger to navigation, Norcross said.
