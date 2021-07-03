U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis replaced Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt as commander of the 13th District during a ceremony Thursday in Seattle.
"It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the 13th District commander for the past two years,” Vogt said. “Throughout my tenure, I have endeavored to honor my oath, perform the mission, adhere to the Coast Guard core values and take care of the crews I have been trusted to lead.
"During what has been an extremely challenging time in our nation’s history, I am extremely proud of our Coast Guard women and men for performing with excellence while saving lives, ensuring maritime security and protecting our beautiful Pacific Northwest environment."
Vogt retired after 35 years of service in the Coast Guard.
Bouboulis is the former director of operational logistics at headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The 13th District, based in Seattle, has sector offices for the Puget Sound, the Columbia River and North Bend.