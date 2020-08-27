Coast Weekend, which is usually part of The Astorian on Thursdays, will be delivered to readers on Saturday.
The arts and entertainment weekly was not inserted into the Thursday newspaper due to a technical issue during the mailroom process.
The content is available online through The Astorian's e-edition and at coastweekend.com.
