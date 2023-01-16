Following Gov. Tina Kotek's declaration of a state of emergency on homelessness, the Legislature's Coastal Caucus expressed disappointment that rural coastal communities were not slated to receive emergency support through the executive order.
The order was one of three the governor signed on her first full day in office last week to help tackle housing and homelessness. The other orders include a state target to increase home production and a directive for state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness in all areas of the state.
Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of homelessness in the country and the highest rate of homelessness for families with children, according to the state.
In a letter to Kotek on Wednesday, members of the Coastal Caucus, including state Sen. Suzanne Weber and state Rep. Cyrus Javadi, thanked the Democratic governor for taking swift and decisive action on the crisis.
However, the letter said the vast majority of coastal communities will not benefit from the state of emergency since rural areas were not designated to receive emergency support.
"In an era of increasing rural-urban divides, we members of the legislative Coastal Caucus urge you to consider providing the same level of care and attention to the Rural Oregon Continuum (of Care) as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state," the letter said. "Homelessness is not just an urban issue, but an Oregon issue.
"Providing a pathway for counties and cities within the Rural Oregon Continuum to opt in to receive the same level of emergency response and resources outlined in (the order) would send a clear message to rural Oregonians that their communities have not been forgotten."
The letter said small, rural counties and cities have fewer resources to complete thorough and accurate point-in-time counts of homeless populations.
Weber and Javadi are Tillamook Republicans who represent the North Coast.
While the legislators said they are pleased the order directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness is intended to reach all areas of the state, the order does not list the North Coast and central Coast.
"The use of outdated, potentially unreliable, and Continuum-aggregated PIT Counts has led to the exclusion of Coastal Oregon from the attention and resources our communities will require to address serious homelessness needs," the letter said.
The legislators were concerned the state's methodology could result in "coastal and rural communities being overlooked and underserved throughout this process."