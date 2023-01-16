Following Gov. Tina Kotek's declaration of a state of emergency on homelessness, the Legislature's Coastal Caucus expressed disappointment that rural coastal communities were not slated to receive emergency support through the executive order. 

The order was one of three the governor signed on her first full day in office last week to help tackle housing and homelessness. The other orders include a state target to increase home production and a directive for state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness in all areas of the state.

Homeless camping
Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a state of emergency on homelessness.

