A coastal flood advisory and high wind warning have been issued for the North Coast beginning Monday.
Tidal overflow flooding is expected until Monday afternoon and then again Tuesday afternoon.
The tide in Astoria is forecasted to reach about 10.5 feet during the high tide early Monday afternoon and 11.3 feet during the high tide Tuesday afternoon.
Minor flooding, up to a foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in low-lying areas near bays, sloughs and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
High south winds could blow down trees and power lines. The wind could also cause power outages and create difficult driving conditions.
Officials say to avoid forested areas, trees, branches and windows.
