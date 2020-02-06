A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the North Coast through Friday afternoon.
Officials expect minor flooding, up to half a foot above ground level, especially during high tide in the low-lying areas near bays, sloughs and the lower reaches of coastal rivers.
Property damage can occur and low-lying roads may be closed due to high water.
