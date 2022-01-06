A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the North Coast until Friday.

Due to unusually high river levels, flooding is expected during high tides in low lying areas near bays, sloughs and lower reaches of the coastal rivers. 

High tide in Astoria is expected to reach about 10.8 ft. between 3 and 4 p.m. on Thursday and 11.1 ft. around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday that U.S. Highway 101 south of Seaside was restricted to high clearance vehicles in several locations and was likely to close as the tide rises.

