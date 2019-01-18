A coastal flood advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday for the North Coast and southwest Washington.
Coastal and inland flooding is expected in low-elevation areas due to a combination of elevated river levels and high astronomical tides, according to the National Weather Service. Low-lying roads could close due to high water.
For southwest Washington, bays and sloughs, U.S. Highways 6 and 101 and the towns of Raymond and South Beach are most at risk for flooding. For the North Coast, flooding along Fraser Road in Tillamook County is highly likely.
