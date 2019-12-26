A coastal hazard message is in effect for the North Coast from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon.
There is an increased risk of being caught in a sneaker wave, which can suddenly knock people off their feet and pull them into the ocean.
Officials advise people to keep children and pets away from the surf and to stay off of jetties, rocks and logs near the surf.
If you see someone swept into sea, do not swim after them. Authorities say to call 911 and keep an eye on them until emergency crews arrive.
