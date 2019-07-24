Add waffles and coffee to the menu at the 11th Street food cart pod.
Joshua Jensen, a worker in the local coffee and marijuana industries, recently opened his new business, Coffee OR Waffle, in a small yellow cart in the pod developed by Michael Bruhn at 11th and Duane streets across from City Hall.
Jensen has split time between coffee shops and marijuana stores over the past several years. The thought of starting a cart or truck first came to him while working at Dutch Bros. in Astoria. In November, he bought a cart that came with an espresso machine.
He first thought of making a sandwich cart alternative to Subway, but switched his idea to waffles after visiting other regional shops.
“I thought about what I could offer other than coffee that was a little different,” he said.
He parked his cart in between Sasquatch Sandwich and Pizzuti’s Woodfired Pizzeria, part of the growing offerings at the pod that now include tacos, soul food, ramen and sushi.
Jensen mixes his waffle batter from scratch and tops them with syrups, creams, fruit and other spreads. He will soon add vegan and gluten-free options, as well as savory waffles, starting with pepperoni pizza this weekend and a spinach feta with balsamic glaze soon after.
Jensen experiments with his waffle-maker at home and imagines grilling macaroni, grilled cheese, mash potatoes, brownies, cake mix and countless other ingredients.
“After that … gosh, the menu’s endless,” he said.
Coffee OR Waffle opens from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
