A winter storm warning is in effect for the North Coast until Friday night.
Officials say ice accumulations are expected to reach up to three tenths of an inch, creating a potential for tree damage and power outages.
Wind gusts could reach as a high as 35 mph.
Clatsop County was urging people to limit travel on Thursday and Friday due to the cold and icy weather.
The state Department of Transportation said Thursday night that freezing rain was making travel hazardous or impossible especially at higher elevations, and advised people to stay off the highway for the evening.
U.S. Highway 30 was closed Thursday evening at the landslide location between Astoria and Clatskanie due to freezing rain.
Justin Gibbs, the county's emergency management director, said there are limited resources to cover the area, and asked people not to put themselves in harm's way.
"If you must travel in your car, make sure to have a winter emergency kit," Gibbs said in a statement on Wednesday. "Items you should include are candles and matches, a flashlight, pocket knife, snacks, phone charger, a blanket and extra clothing."
All state offices in Clatsop County will be closed until noon on Friday due to the weather.
The customer service window at the Clatsop County Circuit Court will be closed Friday, but staffers will be available remotely to help by phone.