The Clatsop Community College Board has appointed Nicole Williams, the chief operating officer at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, to fill a vacancy.
Williams was sworn in at Tuesday night’s board meeting to replace Anne Teaford-Cantor, who resigned from her Zone 2 position in Astoria in January.
Williams will serve the remainder of Teaford-Cantor’s term through 2023. She indicated she intends to run for election to the position when the term expires.
“I care about the college and believe that my experience in public administration and skills could be a benefit to the Board of Education,” Williams said in an email. “I have served on the college budget committee for the past six years, so I have an understanding of the college’s finances.”
Prior to her role at the hospital, Williams worked in Clatsop County in several positions, including assistant county manager. She also served as CEO of Clatsop Care Health District. She is an Astoria High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University and a master’s degree from American Public University.
Williams said she hopes to see a capital fund dedicated to the maintenance of college-owned facilities, which the board has discussed, become a priority for the college this year.
Teaford-Cantor served on the board for seven years. The board did not publicly disclose the reason for her resignation, but Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, the board’s chairwoman, indicated that her inability to attend meetings played a role.