Low enrollment at Clatsop Community College, a pinch point in college board elections, is starting to creep back up.
Though not yet at pre-pandemic levels, enrollment for the fall quarter is showing signs of significant recovery, according to a recent report submitted to the college board. The fall numbers are on track with enrollment levels seen in the 2018-19 academic year.
“Additionally, both applications and admissions have surged compared to the previous year,” the report stated.
In the spring, enrollment was reported down by around 37% — a drop the college could not sustain for long, Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, told the board at budget hearings in May.
“Enrollment and retention will continue to be a focus for us,” Breitmeyer told The Astorian. He said the progress he’s seen so far is encouraging.
But some issues continue with the college’s software system, CampusNexus, another campaign theme in the May election.
At a college board meeting Tuesday, a nursing student described a situation where her personal information was revealed to her entire class after she attempted, unsuccessfully, to use the college’s scholarship application portal. She faced silence or dismissal from college staff when she sought help, she said.
She told the board the college had a serious liability on its hands.
“Just what is it going to take to pull the trigger to get rid of this God-awful computer system?” Tim Lyman, a board member who has been critical of the software system, asked following the student’s comments.
“Do we have to get sued?” he added. “Is that what it’s going to take?”
Lyman had recruited candidates to run against incumbents in the May election based on his concerns that college leadership was not adequately addressing enrollment and software issues or student and staff concerns.
He set up a website to broadcast his claims — actions that then-board chairman Robert Duehmig criticized in a statement at his final college board meeting in June. Duehmig lost his seat to newcomer Trudy Van Dusen Citovic in the May election.
In his statement, Duehmig noted that the college faces a number of challenges going forward.
“We are the entity that is the public face of the college,” he said, “and I have no doubt that Clatsop Community College is going to handle the enrollment issues that have been brought on by the pandemic. We’ve handled other issues.”
But, in light of Lyman’s claims and actions, Duehmig had some concerns about the integrity of this public face. He called Lyman’s actions and statements “appalling.”
“We have to be able to operate as a board, look at facts, have some hard discussions and be able to present ourselves as a voice that the public can trust,” he said.
Lyman’s website included false statements about the college and its leadership, Duehmig said. Lyman also took swings at his fellow board members while promoting candidates he said he’d recruited.
Van Dusen Citovic was included on the site, but told The Astorian after the election that Lyman included her without her consent.
Since the spring, the college has taken several actions to encourage a return to classes with increased marketing and by offering dually-enrolled Clatsop County high school students from the classes of 2021 and 2022 free tuition, fees and books for one class this summer. College staff have been reaching out to existing credential-seeking students who have not graduated or completed their programs to try to retain them for future classes.
On Tuesday, Breitmeyer told the college board he is aware of the issues the nursing student faced with college software. Recent staff turnover and lingering problems with CampusNexus are to blame, he said. The college is taking steps to address the technological problems as well as staff response time to students’ concerns.
“It’s been challenging and it really is unacceptable,” he said.
Jerad Sorber, the college’s vice president for student services, said an update to the software is coming that should lead to a more efficient, user-friendly process. Online enrollment has been smoother than in the past, he noted.
Breitmeyer is also engaged in larger discussions about issues facing Oregon’s community colleges.
On Tuesday, Breitmeyer and student Miranda King participated in a panel of educators who met with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici in Beaverton.
The goal of the session was to provide Cardona with information and feedback to use in crafting and promoting President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan. A component of the plan is a proposal for free community college. Breitmeyer said such a move would be a game-changer for the nation. Community college is already free for many recent high school graduates in Oregon under the Oregon Promise Grant.
Clatsop Community College, like many schools in Oregon, received some federal dollars to help weather shortfalls due to the pandemic.
Community college leaders said continued support and funding for existing programs — as well as for programs promised under the Biden administration — equitable access to education and increased partnerships with high schools and employers are all important as institutions move forward.