After a uniquely challenging year, Clatsop Community College leaders say they are in a strong financial position, but low enrollment remains a concern.
The college, which benefited from emergency federal aid and early precautionary budget reductions by college leaders, cannot sustain the lower levels of enrollment it has seen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, told the budget committee this week.
Still, he feels positive about the future of the college. The budget presented to the committee did not add anything, he said, “but it doesn’t cut anything from our budget either.”
The college’s $44.4 million spending plan, adopted by the budget committee but not yet approved by the college board, will keep the tuition cost per credit at $105. Included in the spending plan is $21.5 million in case a proposed expansion of the maritime science program, on hold because of the pandemic, moves forward.
Overall, Breitmeyer told the budget committee that “we’re well positioned for this year. The issue and the main concern of all of us moving forward is next year and we certainly can’t sustain those lower levels of enrollment.”
Enrollment at the college is down by around 37%, a number Breitmeyer called “very significant” at a budget committee meeting this week. The issue has emerged as the primary discussion point among a slate of challengers running for seats on the college board.
Clatsop has seen a higher loss in enrollment than most other Oregon community colleges, in part, administrators say, because of pandemic-related closures and restrictions impacting students who would normally be enrolled in unique programs at the college.
The biggest areas of enrollment loss — from sources like Tongue Point Job Corps Center or the U.S. Coast Guard — are also the easiest to recover and are expected to rebound on their own as organization-specific restrictions ease, said Jerad Sorber, the college’s vice president for student success, in a presentation to the budget committee.
He said the college should focus on working with high schools and community organizations to bring in new students, as well as engage with students who may have sat out the last year because they were not interested in online classes.
The good news, Breitmeyer noted, is that revenue from tuition and fees did not take a corresponding dip. The places where enrollment did drop are not necessarily programs that generate as much tuition revenue.
This revenue is still down by approximately 15% as of April 10, representing a loss of around $450,000, but the shortfall was covered through federal emergency funds the college received.
Federal emergency funds will continue to provide a bit of a safety net, said JoAnn Zahn, the college’s vice president of finance and operations.
The college is also engaged in an evaluation of programs and services. This prioritization process is even more important in light of budget constraints and the uncertainty about future state funding and other revenue sources, Zahn said.
The college made budget reductions of $1.1 million in anticipation of a shortfall in state funding that never ended up materializing. However, it is still not clear what the college can expect to receive in the future.
College leaders say they will probably not know how much state support Clatsop will receive until after the college board adopts the budget in June. For now, budget reduction efforts continue.