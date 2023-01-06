Enrollment at Clatsop Community College continues to slowly climb back following a dive during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the 2019-2020 school year, the college had over 5,200 students taking classes. But the next school year, with the pandemic causing many students to put education on hold, enrollment was cut by more than half.
The 2021-2022 school year saw a small increase — by about 350 students. The increase has continued, albeit gradually.
For the winter term, which starts on Monday, enrollment is up 5.4% from last year’s winter term. Total enrollment compared to last year is up 6.1%. But figures are still nowhere near pre-pandemic enrollment.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said.
In December, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released an audit that looked at the 17 community colleges statewide. Amid enrollment declines, the audit concluded that colleges must improve performance, student support and sustainability.
Despite strong per-student funding and increased state funding, the sustainability of current operations at many colleges is threatened by tuition falling alongside enrollment, the audit found.
The audit also found that enrollment in career and technical education programs took the biggest hit during the pandemic. Breitmeyer said the number of students enrolled in career and technical education programs at Clatsop is still about 20% below pre-pandemic levels.
But the number of full-time students, which account for around a third of total enrollment, has remained fairly stable, Breitmeyer said.
Although originally a concern, enrollment in lower-division transferable courses, such as English, history and mathematics, has been encouraging, Breitmeyer said.
“That’s really carrying the weight for us,” he said.
In an effort to bring students back, Breitmeyer said the college has emphasized outreach.
“We did some really personal outreach. We called all our students. We looked at students who had enrolled previously and hadn’t completed — we got on the phone and called those folks,” he said. “That’s kind of old school … and that did yield some results.”
Breitmeyer said the college also worked with students who previously had financial difficulties to help them enroll again.
“For a lot of them, that was their barrier,” he said.
The college is looking to potentially add several more programs as part of the effort to increase enrollment.
Strong job growth as the pandemic continued may have convinced some students to put off education, the audit said, which could be affecting community college enrollment.
“People — when they are making the decision to go to school, they can go get a job and make a fairly decent wage right now, right?” Breitmeyer said. “The opportunity cost is, ‘Well, I can come to Clatsop and make more money eventually down the road.’ For some people, it’s hard to make that bet because they’re looking for the money now. So I think that’s a challenge.”
According to the audit, Clatsop had the lowest student retention in the state from year one to year two at 56%.
Breitmeyer said the figure reflects the college’s abundance of career and technical education programs, which often has students who only take a few courses before returning to work or leaving with a certificate. For more traditional students, the retention rate was higher, he said.