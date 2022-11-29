Clatsop Community College has withdrawn from a grant program that would have helped students with disabilities train and prepare for careers.

The college had applied for and been awarded participation in the Inclusive Career Advancement Program through the Oregon Department of Human Resources, a statewide resource intended to help people with disabilities get jobs that match their skills, interests and abilities.

College
Buy Now

Clatsop Community College has chosen not to participate in a grant program for the disabled after being accepted.

Tags