The Clatsop Community College Foundation has been awarded a three-year, $183,000 grant from Meyer Memorial Trust for the Alliance for Equity in Education, an effort to improve transitions to college for high school English language learners, students of color and LGBTQ populations.
“The more we create inclusive environments for diverse students, the more welcoming we become for all students,” Margaret Frimoth, the college’s vice president of academics, said in a news release. “We want students to experience CCC as a welcoming and supportive environment.”
The grant will pay for an alliance coordinator and enhance existing networks the college has with high school students, align with existing expectations for public education and create a network of trained educators to address specific disparities.
