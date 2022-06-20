Clatsop Community College’s historic preservation program has acquired a grant which will go toward preservation work at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.

The grant exceeds $4,000 with the college matching over $1,500.

Funded through the State Historic Preservation Office, the grant will allow the program to assess and restore grave markers, provide training to students and research cemetery history.

In partnership with the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department, the program will conduct a workshop at the cemetery for students and the community in spring 2023.

