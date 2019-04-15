Clatsop Community College will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 3 at the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station.
The campus hosts the college’s welding, automotive, firefighting, historic preservation and other career-technical programs.
With one of the only maritime science programs in the region, it is Oregon’s official maritime training college. The college is also planning an environmental science program based around the campus and surrounding wetlands.
All programs will feature displays and interactive demonstrations, such as a virtual welding machine. Representatives from the college’s criminal justice program, bookstore and admissions department will be on hand to answer questions. Classic cars and street rods will be on display, along with activities through the state Air National Guard.
The campus is at 6550 Liberty Lane in Astoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.