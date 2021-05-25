A new national designation could funnel resources and equipment to Clatsop Community College's maritime program.
The program was recently named a center of excellence for domestic maritime workforce training and education by the federal Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. The college is one of 27 community colleges and training institutions across 16 states to receive the designation.
The designation is expected to provide opportunities for cooperative agreements that could help with efforts to recruit students and faculty, as well as enhance facilities. There could also be a chance for the college to receive surplus equipment or have temporary use of federal equipment.
It is not clear yet when the college will see tangible benefits.
The designation comes at a time when college leaders continue to consider a costly expansion of the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station campus and are also looking at how to boost enrollment and retain students following a significant drop during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said “as the college develops its strategic enrollment management plan over the summer and into the fall, we hope to leverage opportunities brought about by being named a center of excellence.”
The designation does not alter the college’s plans for its maritime program, but it could enhance the ability to access grants or other types of funding to help with new projects, Breitmeyer added.
The designation also could help enhance existing programs, he said, “particularly if we gain access to equipment or form partnerships that allow for new types of educational experiences.”
Bill Antilla, a longtime instructor in the college’s maritime science program, had advocated for national recognition of the program for more than 17 years. Breitmeyer credited Antilla, who has retired, with playing a pivotal role in the college receiving the center of excellence designation.
Antilla said the designation opens doors to important resources.
“Given the critical nature of maritime transportation to our economy, changes such as this that allow the industry to improve safety and efficiency of operations have the potential for significant economic impacts throughout the region,” he said.
The designation “recognizes the tremendous value that your institution provides to our nation by developing and preparing students for demanding careers in our vitally important maritime industry,” Lucinda Lessley, the acting administrator for the Maritime Adminsitration, said in a message to the college.
“Your graduates have made outstanding contributions to the industry over the years,” she continued, “which is an excellent testimonial to the superior academic and professional education and training they received while attending Clatsop Community College.”