A new nursing instructor position at Clatsop Community College will be funded, in large part, by Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Under an agreement formally signed Friday, the hospital will provide $80,000 annually to support the position. A starting salary for a nursing instructor can be around $70,000 before benefits. The hit to the college’s budget for these types of positions can be more than $100,000, said Chris Breitmeyer, the college president.
“This will free up other money for the nursing program,” he said of the hospital’s donation.
Nursing programs, and the equipment and supplies they require, are among the more expensive programs to run, Breitmeyer noted. Meanwhile, enrollment — and related tuition dollars — dipped at the college due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget is in a good place, Breitmeyer said, “but every dollar at a community college is important.”
The donation will also help in retaining staff by allowing the college to offer a good wage, Breitmeyer hopes. Someone with the level of education necessary to be a nursing instructor could make more money outside of the academic world, he noted.
“We’re looking to reward the folks that made that decision and that commitment,” he said.
A career in nursing education pays less, agreed Judy Geiger, the hospital’s vice president of patient care services.
“You have to be very dedicated,” she said.
She is glad Columbia Memorial can help support paying someone a living wage to teach in the college’s nursing program because the program acts as a pipeline to the hospital.
Numbers vary from year to year, but Geiger estimates that the hospital hires five to 10 of the college’s nursing program graduates each year.
Without the program, she said, “we’d be in trouble.”
The coast is isolated, more rural and it can be hard to attract job candidates from outside the area. College nursing students are often already very familiar with the area or grew up here. Many are interested in staying.
For the hospital, the presence of a nursing program in the community is of huge importance, said Erik Thorsen, the CEO at Columbia Memorial.
“We rely on this program to be a pipeline in order for us to continue to provide care to our community,” he said.