Clatsop Community College will celebrate both last year’s and this year’s graduates at a ceremony this month.
The coronavirus pandemic upended plans for a graduation ceremony last spring, so those students will be able to participate in the ceremony this year.
The outdoor ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on June 18 at CMH Field in Astoria. Students will be allowed a limited number of tickets for guests. Face coverings will be required and the college will livestream the event.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the commencement guest speaker.
“After the challenges of this past year, the student representatives and graduation committee wanted a speaker who had been here in the community with them through it all,” Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said in a statement. “David is the pinnacle of what it means to be a part of this community and we are honored he will be joining us in this celebration of achievement.”