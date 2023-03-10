Chris Breitmeyer, the president of Clatsop Community College, has been named a finalist to lead a college in Fremont, California.
Breitmeyer is one of three candidates being recommended as the next president of Ohlone College, according to a statement from the Fremont school.
Ohlone College, a community college serving nearly 16,000 students in the Bay Area, has a main campus in Fremont and another campus in Newark. The college has been pursuing candidates since its president resigned in October.
The college announced the finalists near the end of February. Ohlone’s board held interviews with the remaining candidates on Wednesday.
Breitmeyer became president at Clatsop Community College in 2016 after serving as the vice president of academic and student affairs for several years at St. Charles Community College near St. Louis. Originally from Illinois, Breitmeyer spent time as a science teacher at a community college in Arizona before taking on administrative roles.
Breitmeyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Speaking for the college, I do not think that any Clatsop Community College employee will be surprised that Ohlone College is showing an interest in President Breitmeyer and his ability to provide quality leadership,” Peter Williams, the college's vice president of academic and student affairs, said in an email.
The college's board is scheduled to discuss Breitmeyer's performance evaluation at a board meeting on Tuesday.