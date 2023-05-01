Clatsop Community College has begun offering free tuition to members of the Chinook Indian Nation.

The opportunity had a soft rollout during the spring term and will be a permanent benefit, Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said. A formal announcement is planned for the North Coast Inclusion Seminar at the college on Saturday.

Chinook Indian Nation

The Chinook Indian Nation is pressing the U.S. government for federal recognition.

Tags