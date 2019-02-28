Columbia Memorial Hospital is deepening its partnership with Oregon Health & Science University to help provide an economy of scale and ensure a stable supply of specialty physicians at the rural, critical-access hospital.
The hospital's board will add a full voting member from OHSU to serve as a liaison between Astoria and Portland. The two entities will hire a chief medical officer in Astoria to direct clinical strategy, oversee quality metrics and help standardize operations.
"I think it’s really exciting," said Constance Waisanen, chairwoman of the hospital's board. "It really enhances our ability to recruit top-notch doctors … but it still allows us to be fully independent."
The new board member, one of 12, will bring a perspective of being a physician or administrator from OHSU and ensure good communication between the two entities, she said.
Nothing about the governance of the hospital will change, and there is no financial integration with the alignment.
“It’s really building upon the success that we’ve had so far with them,” Erik Thorsen, the hospital's CEO, said. “We see being able to do more of the same, with different types of specialties that aren’t currently in the community, so we continue to improve access to care locally than having people leave the community.”
The hospital has partnered with OHSU on several specialty services, such as opthamology, cardiology and telemedicine. The most notable has been cancer care, starting with a semiweekly clinic that has grown into the Knight Cancer Collaborative providing chemotherapy and radiology treatments.
The hospital has struggled to recruit physicians for its general surgery department and in other specialties such as pulmonology and urology, Thorsen said. Partnering with OHSU has provided more recruiting power.
“The general surgery program, we are fully now OHSU providers,” he said. “All of the general surgeons work for OHSU.”
Around 30 physicians employed by Columbia Memorial work alongside 17 others from OHSU, along with rotating residents and fellows. The hospital feels it can be more efficient if those people are all following the same policies and procedures, Thorsen said, while partnering with the larger institution will help with corporate issues such as reimbursements and insurance coverage.
“Scale does matter, and it helps us combat all the changes that are happening in the industry to have a partner,” he said.
Rural hospitals across the state face increasing challenges of being profitable and retaining and recruiting physicians, said Mark O’Hollaren, director of clinical outreach at OHSU. The university has myriad partnerships providing specialty physicians, services, telemedicine support and education at hospitals around Oregon and southwest Washington.
“OHSU has a statewide mission,” he said. “We find ourselves situated in Portland, but we have 96,000 square miles of the state to try and do the best we can to help with the resources we have. It’s become very clear we need community partners more than ever before to succeed at all of our missions. Clinical care and research will not be fulfilled from the top of a hill in Portland.”
Rural hospitals provide a proving ground to teach potential physicians what operating in environments with more limited resources is like, O’Hollaren said. “It allows them to be exposed, (to) see if that’s the kind of medical practice they’d like to do,” he said.
Since 2015, Columbia Memorial’s emergency department has been staffed by OHSU physicians, including Dr. Shannon Lee, one of the first physicians to rotate through the hospital as a medical student.
“When we started rotating residents to Astoria, I wondered how successful it would be,” O’Hollaren said. “I’m now told it’s one of the most popular rotations for medical students.”
