Columbia Memorial Hospital will provide more than 900 people and 220 families with meals this holiday season.
The Astoria hospital, in conjunction with the Astoria Fire Department, have collected 5,000 pounds of food for the annual Christmas Basket program.
More than 100 people have volunteered to sort and fill the baskets and distribute them on Saturday.
"We are exceptionally proud to organize and sponsor the Christmas Basket program for our community, especially in a time of such great uncertainty," Nicole Williams, the hospital's chief operating officer, said in a statement. "A special thank you is due to Kristen Moss and Megan Hutchinson, who have spearheaded this project as part of our patient experience department."
