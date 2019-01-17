Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria has hired Judy Geiger as vice president of patient care services, the top administrative nursing position.
Geiger has more than 30 years of experience as a pediatric nurse and nurse administrator, most recently as chief nursing officer and executive director of One Intermountain Pediatrics, part of Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, Utah. She has a bachelor’s in nursing and a master’s in health care management from Regis University.
“I was impressed by her work history,” Nicole Williams, chief operating officer at the hospital, said in a release about Geiger’s hiring. “She worked her way up from general nursing to holding multiple leadership positions in one health care system.”
“Since 2009, Judy and her husband have owned a home in Seaside, where they have enjoyed vacationing. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the area more permanently.”
Geiger will oversee nursing services, care management, surgical services, cancer care, pharmacy and hospice services. She will play a key role in preparing the hospital for accreditation visits, and federal and state inspections.
