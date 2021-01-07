Columbia Memorial Hospital has purchased the former Lum’s Auto Center at 16th and Exchange streets for warehousing space.
Columbian Lutheran Charities, the parent organization of the Astoria hospital, purchased the building for $1.4 million including a $435,000 donation from the Gordon David Lum Trust.
Lum's relocated to Warrenton in 2008.
"This building has been serving our community as an auto dealership for nearly a century. Now it will continue its service and house our health care providers," David Lum said in a statement released by the hospital. "As a native-born Astorian, I feel very fortunate to support those who provide for the health and welfare of this amazing community. This donation will benefit our community for many years to come."
Erik Thorsen, Columbia Memorial's CEO, said in the statement that the hospital has exhausted warehouse space gathering supplies and equipment during the pandemic.
"The building's proximity to the main CMH campus and expansive space made this donation and sale very meaningful to CMH as we continue to expand health care services in the community," Thorsen said.
Nancy Taylor opened Infinity Gymnastics in the Lum’s building in 2017. Taylor said the hospital picked up her lease, which runs through June. She plans to eventually purchase land and build a new gym elsewhere.
“We understand this is a popular program and we will be working with the owner closely,” said Nancee Long, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
The hospital's holdings have grown along Exchange Street from the CMH Health & Wellness Pavilion on Marine Drive west to the Knight Cancer Collaborative and adjacent properties on the corner of 18th and Exchange streets. In 2015, the hospital acquired John Warren Field in exchange for largely financing CMH Field on Williamsport Road.
The hospital has been planning for a new campus Thorsen has said will likely cost more than $100 million. He envisions a funding mix including cash reserves, tax-exempt bonds or other low-cost financing and a capital campaign similar to the one that raised $3 million for the cancer center.
