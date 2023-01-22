Zach Schmitt, the chief financial officer at Columbia Memorial Hospital, has resigned from his position.
Schmitt vacated the position on Dec. 30, Sarah Bello, a spokeswoman with the Astoria hospital, said in an email.
The hospital declined to comment on why he left. Schmitt could not be reached for comment.
Schmitt took on the role in 2018 after previously working with the hospital’s administrative team.
Recruitment efforts are underway to fill the position, Bello said.
