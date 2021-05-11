Columbia Memorial Hospital has agreed to a new three-year contract with around 450 workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 49.
The union covers a wide array of positions at the Astoria hospital, including pharmacists, respiratory therapists, speech pathologists, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, dietitians and housekeepers.
The negotiations went relatively smoothly compared to a labor dispute lasting several months between the hospital and the Oregon Nurses Association. The negotiations involved pickets, marches and the threat of a strike before a mediator helped broker new contract in late 2019 between the hospital and about 120 nurses.
Lonn Martin, a housekeeper in the surgical department and chief shop steward for the service employees union, said the hospital was mindful of concerns members of his union had brought up during the protracted negotiations with nurses. The new contract included wage increases, additional paid time off, maintained health benefits and increased support for professional development.
“The gains certainly were the wages, and the SEIU education fund, which should give a greater pathway to our members for their education, as far as what is required for their certifications, their licensure and their continuing education,” Martin said.
Nicole Williams, the chief operating officer for the hospital, said in a statement that the hospital is pleased with the contract and to be a part of the union’s education fund.
“Tuition reimbursement for college courses and (continuing education), career counseling and programs to qualify members for much-needed health care positions make this a win-win situation for both the SEIU 49 caregivers and CMH,” she said.
Staffing became a flashpoint for hospital employees at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, when around 80 members of the service employees union were laid off. Employees rallied on Exchange Street in June, calling on the hospital to use federal support to bring workers back. The hospital was at 682 employees as of Monday, down from 714 in December 2019.
“This is the only SEIU worksite that laid off 80 people during the course of the pandemic,” Martin said. “We have not fully returned all those individuals to staff. That remains ... an ongoing concern, an ongoing discussion and some of the barriers with regards to making sure we have enough staff onboard. Because some of the classifications are kind of at a minimum right now, and we need more people.”