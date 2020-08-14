Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria reached a settlement in a $4.6 million lawsuit alleging medical negligence.
The lawsuit alleged that Betsy Christensen, a Naselle, Washington, woman, went to the hospital in April 2017 with symptoms consistent with a potential stroke, but the hospital failed to perform an MRI before she suffered a stroke that left her severely disabled.
James Thomas, Christensen’s son, who filed the lawsuit on her behalf in March 2019, claimed that a doctor concluded a stroke could only be identified by an MRI, but that the diagnostic procedure would not be available for two more days.
The hospital and Dr. Michael Mitchell were named in the lawsuit. Claims against Mitchell were dismissed.
James Huegli, a Portland attorney representing Christensen, said the settlement agreement was confidential.
Columbia Memorial Hospital declined to comment.
