Columbia Memorial Hospital is expanding into Seaside with a new urgent care and multispecialty clinic to open later this year.
“Our mission is to provide local, high quality and convenient care in the communities we serve,” Erik Thorsen, the hospital's CEO, said in a news release. “The most recently completed Community Health Needs Assessment shows access to care remains a significant concern in the region.
"The addition of a Seaside location will help meet this need and offer a convenient location for our patients who currently travel from south Clatsop County.”
Providence Medical Group operates a primary care clinic on the main campus of Providence Seaside Hospital off of Wahanna Road.
Columbia Memorial declined to give the location in Seaside of its clinic, which will be located in an existing building and approximately 10,000 square feet. The hospital will begin construction in the summer, with an expected opening in winter.
The clinic will include primary, specialty, urgent and virtual care, along with diagnostics such as imaging and lab work.
The announcement of a Seaside clinic comes amid a period of continued expansion for Columbia Memorial.
The hospital opened its first primary care clinic in the Warrenton Highlands shopping center in 2013 and added another clinic in Astoria’s Park Medical building last year.
Last year also saw the opening of the Knight Cancer Collaborative, a partnership with Oregon Health and Science University for chemotherapy and radiation therapy, next to the hospital’s main campus in Astoria.
Clatsop County recently agreed to sell the hospital nearly 8 acres in the North Coast Business Park, where it will relocate and expand the Warrenton primary care clinic.
