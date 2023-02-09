Columbia Memorial Hospital

Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria is expanding.

 Columbia Memorial Hospital

For the first time publicly, Columbia Memorial Hospital revealed details Thursday about a significant expansion and renovation. 

The Astoria hospital, which is one of Clatsop County's largest employers with about 750 staffers, plans to build a new facility and remodel the existing hospital on the campus off of Exchange Street. 

CMH Rendering

A site plan rendering of Columbia Memorial Hospital's expansion.

