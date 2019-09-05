Columbia Memorial Hospital nurses are holding an open house Sunday after the most recent round of negotiations with the hospital’s management.
Nurses, union negotiators with the Oregon Nurses Association and other union representatives will gather at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Lovell Showroom at Fort George Brewery in Astoria.
Nurses will provide updates on contract negotiations. Guest speakers will include Val Hoyle, the state commissioner of labor and industries; state Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria; Tom Chamberlain, president of Oregon AFL-CIO; and Kevyn Paul, labor cabinet chairman of the Oregon Nurses Association.
Nurses and the hospital’s management have been negotiating to replace a contract that expired in May. The two sides remain apart on issues such as staffing and the docking of hours when patient counts are low.
