The Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation raised over $400,000 for an upcoming project during a Diamond Derby event last weekend.
The Kentucky Derby-themed event on Saturday had over 275 attendees, including Jordan Poyer, a safety for the Buffalo Bills.
Former hospital board chairwoman Constance Waisanen contributed $100,000 and the Samuel S. Johnson Foundation donated $25,000.
Poyer, who went to Astoria High School, contributed $10,000 through his foundation and donated an autographed jersey and helmet that raised an additional $14,000.
“It was really nice to have his participation, and he’s going to continue to be a partner with us going forward,” said Mark Kujala, the executive director of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation.
The event far exceeded the fundraising goal of $250,000, Kujala said. He thanked the volunteers from the hospital and the community who helped run the event.
Attendees were introduced to a future plan to expand the Astoria hospital.
“While the current hospital has been well-maintained, it lacks expandability and is vulnerable to earthquakes, tremors or tsunamis,” Erik Thorsen, Columbia Memorial's CEO, said in a statement. “We need a new, resilient health care facility that will endure and help the community thrive for the next 50 years.”
The entirety of the funds from the event will go toward the project, Kujala said. The hospital is not disclosing details about the expansion at this time.
“It's just the planning stages, so we don't really have any detail about what that's going to look like. But this is kind of the start of looking to the next chapter of Columbia Memorial Hospital,” said Kujala, who also serves as chairman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners. “We’ll probably have more to share toward the end of the year or 2023 in regards to the foundation and how we fit into any future plans.”