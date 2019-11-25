Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization has given $90,500 to local programs that offer innovative and sustainable solutions that address health equity and social determinants of health.
Clatsop Community Action's Social Determinants Alignment Program received $25,000, Clatsop County Public Health's harm reduction program received $25,000, Clatsop County Master Gardeners Association's Seed to Supper Program received $500, Clatsop County 4H and Oregon State University Extension Service — Food Hero Campaign Implementation at Astoria School District received $25,000, South County Community Food Bank's Food Bank Transport Vehicle Replacement received $7,500 and the Clatsop County CASA Programs CASA Volunteer Training and Supervision received $7,500.
