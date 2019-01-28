There is a new view of the Barbey Maritime Center and the Columbia River off Marine Drive.

Demolition crews have knocked down North Coast Auto Service, where the Columbia River Maritime Museum is planning a pond to teach young people about sailing.

Building demolition
The North Coast Auto Service building in Astoria being torn down.

The museum will take geotechnical borings of the ground and decide the placement of the pond, a minimum of 20 feet in diameter and 18 inches deep. Construction is expected to start in April and finish in mid-July.

Building demolition
Colin Murphey/The Daily Astorian

A trailer is brought in to carry away the remains of the building.

A year ago, the museum purchased the North Coast Auto property from Denis Renaud. Sam Johnson, the museum’s director, has billed the park as completing the campus and expanding the museum’s educational focus.

The museum restored the Barbey Maritime Center, a former rail depot where it hosts events and boatbuilding classes. But the building was blocked to westbound traffic by the former auto center.

“It’s going to open up the viewscape for the public … to see the historic rail depot and the Columbia River,” said Bruce Jones, the museum’s deputy director.

Once complete, the park will be open to the public.

Columbia River Maritime Museum pond

The Columbia River Maritime Museum is planning a park with a pond for sailing model boats at the site of the former North Coast Auto Service.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

