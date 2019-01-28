There is a new view of the Barbey Maritime Center and the Columbia River off Marine Drive.
Demolition crews have knocked down North Coast Auto Service, where the Columbia River Maritime Museum is planning a pond to teach young people about sailing.
The museum will take geotechnical borings of the ground and decide the placement of the pond, a minimum of 20 feet in diameter and 18 inches deep. Construction is expected to start in April and finish in mid-July.
A year ago, the museum purchased the North Coast Auto property from Denis Renaud. Sam Johnson, the museum’s director, has billed the park as completing the campus and expanding the museum’s educational focus.
The museum restored the Barbey Maritime Center, a former rail depot where it hosts events and boatbuilding classes. But the building was blocked to westbound traffic by the former auto center.
“It’s going to open up the viewscape for the public … to see the historic rail depot and the Columbia River,” said Bruce Jones, the museum’s deputy director.
Once complete, the park will be open to the public.
