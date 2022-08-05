Columbia Senior Diners, which serves low-cost lunches to seniors, will close at the end of the month.

For nearly 50 years, the nonprofit has provided seniors with a space to socialize over a meal on weekdays. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the service has had difficulty maintaining revenue.

Columbia Senior Diners has provided meals at the Astoria Senior Center.

