The commercial Dungeness crab season will not open on Dec. 1 in Oregon, Washington state and California because crabs are too low in meat.
Testing in late November or early December will determine whether the season can open on Dec. 16.
The commercial opening has frequently been delayed in recent years because of low meat yield and concerns about domoic acid, a marine toxin.
The recreational crab harvest in Oregon will open as scheduled on Dec. 1.
