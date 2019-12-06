Commercial crabbers will have to wait until at least Dec. 31 after testing found crabs are still too low in meat.
The testing was done in late November and early December in Oregon, Washington state and California.
The state had delayed the traditional Dec. 1 opening of the commercial season because of low meat yield.
Recreational crab harvesting is open.
