The commercial Dungeness crab fishery will open along the southern Oregon Coast in time to put crab on the table for Christmas.
Fishery managers announced crab vessels will be allowed to set gear beginning Sunday from Cape Falcon near Manzanita south to the California border. The first pull of ocean crab pots starts Wednesday.
Commercial crabbing is delayed on the North Coast until levels of the marine toxin domoic acid drop in crab caught in Washington state. More testing is needed in Washington to determine crab is safe. The two fisheries will start together.
Crab tested in Oregon’s harvest areas have remained well below alert levels.
The West Coast commercial Dungeness fishery is coordinated under a tri-state agreement between Washington, Oregon and California. It is Oregon’s most lucrative fishery, with an average ex-vessel value of $39.5 million. Last season, Oregon crabbers landed more than 20 million pounds of crab.
The recreational crab fishery is already open along the entire Oregon Coast.
