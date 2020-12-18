The opening of the commercial Dungeness crab season north of Cape Falcon has been further delayed until at least mid-January.
The area will remain closed to commercial crabbing to coordinate an orderly start with the Washington state coastal Dungeness crab fishery.
Domoic acid testing of crab viscera continues to show elevated levels. Washington state has delayed its coastal fishery until further testing is conducted.
The rest of the Oregon Coast opened to commercial crabbing on Wednesday.
Results from the crab tested in all the state's harvest areas have been below alert levels, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.