The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed for the Oregon Coast.
After preseason testing revealed low meat yield for crabs in some areas and elevated domoic acid levels in some crab viscera, officials have decided to push the season from Dec. 1 until at least Dec. 16.
With additional testing to take place in the coming weeks, the results will determine whether the season will be delayed any further. Areas could also be split with different opening dates.
Postponing the commercial crab season, one of Oregon’s most valuable fisheries, is done to ensure consumers get a high-quality product and crabs are not wasted, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement. The state department tests crabs out of Oregon’s six major crabbing ports.
Washington state and California are also delaying commercial seasons until Dec. 16, as the three states along the West Coast coordinate crab quality testing and season opening dates.
The season has seen many delays in recent years, as a number of obstacles can lead to postponement. Last season was the first time in years that the season started on the traditional Dec. 1 date.
Fishermen landed over 17 million pounds of Dungeness crab coastwide in Oregon for an ex-vessel value of $91.5 million — a record high — during the 2021-2022 season.