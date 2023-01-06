After several delays, Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season will partially open from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago on Jan. 15.
The area north of Cape Falcon to Washington state will open Feb. 1 in line with the tri-state protocol, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Friday.
More testing of crab will continue from Cape Arago south to the California border as elevated levels of biotoxins are still discovered in that region.
Meat yield now meets or exceeds criteria in all areas of Oregon, the state said, and biotoxins are below alert levels in all crab tested north of Cape Arago. The state tests crabs out of Oregon’s six major crabbing ports.
The season’s target date for opening is traditionally Dec. 1, but postponements have become common in recent years. Three delays were implemented this season after meat yield was determined to be low in some areas.
Delays to the commercial crab season — one of Oregon’s most valuable fisheries — are intended to ensure customers get a high-quality product and crabs are not wasted.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife works with the crab fishing industry, the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission and the state Department of Agriculture, as well as Washington state and California, on testing and determining opening day.
Earlier this week, a number of small vessel crabbers — mostly from central Oregon — sent a letter to the Department of Fish and Wildlife protesting the delays and calling for at least a partial opening.