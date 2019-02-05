Clatsop County is looking for people to join citizen advisory committees as part of a two-year project to update the county’s six community plans and comprehensive plan.
Participants would be advising staff and providing recommendations regarding the county’s guiding planning documents.
The comprehensive plan represents the long-term land use vision for the county and sets planning policies that guide county actions regarding land use, recreational amenities, transportation networks, farm and forest lands, natural resources and housing.
This will be the first time the comprehensive plan has been updated since its original adoption in 1979.
Forms are available from the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria, or at the county website, www.co.clatsop.or.us. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 1.
