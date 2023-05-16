An ad hoc committee made up of residents appointed by the mayor will advise city staff during the planning and construction phases of the Astoria Library renovation.

Voters overwhelmingly approved an $8 million bond measure in November to finance a $10.6 million renovation project.

Astoria Library
Buy Now

Voters in November approved a bond measure to help finance renovation of the Astoria Library.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.