An ad hoc committee made up of residents appointed by the mayor will advise city staff during the planning and construction phases of the Astoria Library renovation.
Voters overwhelmingly approved an $8 million bond measure in November to finance a $10.6 million renovation project.
Plans for the 56-year-old library on 10th Street are based on an outline by Hennebery Eddy Architects, a Portland-based firm that was hired in 2017 to create the conceptual plans.
However, during the campaign for the bond measure, city leaders stressed that designs could change with public feedback.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, City Manager Scott Spence said an ad hoc committee would ensure the public is helping guide the process each step of the way.
"And we want to make sure that we get it right when it comes to the public's sentiment of what their new library should look like and want it to be," he said.
The City Council unanimously approved the establishment of the ad hoc Astoria Library Renovation Committee.
"I would just ask that the mayor would make the best possible choices, and that we would see maybe some new faces on these types of committees," City Councilor Tom Hilton said. "Serving in my term previously, we saw a lot of the same folks representing some committees, and I would like to see some new faces representing these committees."
Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick told The Astorian that he received a list of suggestions for the committee from city staff, which he can consider when making the appointments.