Astoria police received a report on Wednesday afternoon that someone had left a dog dish filled with antifreeze at the 14th Street stop of the Astoria Riverfront Trolley.
"We have always kept fresh water outside of our studio for our doggy friends that walk the Riverwalk," Kim Gibbs, the co-owner of RiversZen Yoga, said in an email. "Some sick-minded individual stole our dog dish from our business, filled it with antifreeze and placed it along the Riverwalk."
"Please make sure you check to see what your dog is drinking before it drinks."
Police are not aware of any animals harmed as a result of the incident.
If anyone has information about who is responsible, they are asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Randall at the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411.
