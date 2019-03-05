BROWNSMEAD — Former and current wrestlers, along with their friends and family, came to support Dan Owings, the former wrestling coach for Knappa High School, at a community dinner on Saturday.
The longtime wrestling coach and two of his assistants resigned in January following what the school district superintendent described as “unfortunate incidents” during an away tournament in Redmond, Washington. Superintendent Paulette Johnson has declined to publicly detail the incidents.
Nathan Truax, a 21-year-old volunteer coach, was charged with second-degree sex abuse, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl on the wrestling team during the Redmond trip.
In response to the sudden resignations, Gary Newberry, the Knappa Youth Wrestling coach who used to wrestle for Owings, decided to host the retirement party to show Owings the community supported him.
“Without him there wouldn’t be a program,” Newberry said. “It’s kind of like celebrating the ending of an era.”
Owings is credited by many with helping the sport thrive in Knappa after starting a youth wrestling program in 1987. In 1995, he got permission to start a team at the high school on the condition he ran it with no budget, Owings said.
Twenty-four years and hundreds of students later, Owings said he was grateful and honored to see the number of people who came to support him.
“I think it’s neat they took time out of their busy schedules to show their support,” he said.
Several former coaches, friends and wrestlers who packed the Brownsmead Grange described Owings as a compassionate coach who mentored athletes by instilling the value of working hard, rather than pushing them through aggression or fear.
When Jeffrey Benthin was deciding between basketball or wrestling when he entered high school, the 2013 graduate chose wrestling because of the way Owings motivated his athletes.
“He taught me in training you’re really only going to get out of it what you put into it,” Benthin said. “He relied so much on personal integrity.”
Owings was also regarded by many as the type of coach who was invested in seeing students be successful in all aspects of their lives.
Meisha Boettcher, a 2016 graduate, decided to join the wrestling team as a sophomore knowing virtually nothing about the sport, and said she left with a mentor who she knew she could rely on for a job reference.
“He didn’t make me feel bad that I didn’t know anything,” Boettcher said. “You were the one coach I knew that was not only in my corner on the mat, but in my life.”
For some, like Susanne Benthin and Kelley Rankin, parents who have had multiple children participate in the wrestling program, the celebration came with a sour aftertaste.
“Dan and Cindy (Owings) have given so much of themselves to the wrestling family,” Susanne Benthin said. “When I heard about (the resignation), I was just heartbroken. They have helped so many kids.”
Rankin and Benthin said they join many in feeling frustrated with the school district, which they feel has made Owings unfairly pay for the consequences of bad behavior by others.
“If this were a community vote, (the resignation) wouldn’t have ever happened,” Rankin said.
