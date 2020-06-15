Clatsop County’s drive-thru community testing for the coronavirus will be reduced to two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Testing is open to people age 15 or older and takes place at the county's household hazardous waste facility on Williamsport Road, next to the Recology waste transfer station in Astoria.
People must call the Public Health Department at 503-325-8500 to make an appointment. For more information, visit the county's website.
The county has also scaled back its information hotline, which will no longer process caller complaints on local business operations.
